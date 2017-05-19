Around 15,000 stranded after landslide on Badrinath route

Around 15,000 tourists were stranded after a landslide near Vishnuprayag on Badrinath route on Friday, said reports.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt due to the landslide which took place at Hathi Parvat, about 9 km from Joshimath in Chamoli district.

Uttarakhand: Landslide near Vishnuprayag on Badrinath route; Almost 15,000 tourists stranded. pic.twitter.com/ljE95drmSU — ANI (@ANI_news) May 19, 2017

The debris is spread across 150 meters and is said to have damaged 60 meters of Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

The hill state is prone landslides and floods. Last year in July, heavy rains had triggered cloudbursts in several districts of Uttarakhand, killing at least 30 people and washing away houses.

The state is draws a lot of tourists from across the country as it has several pilgrimages such as Badrinath and Kedarnath.

The flash floods and landslides had left thousands dead in 2013 which was the worst tragedy to have struck the state in decades.

OneIndia News