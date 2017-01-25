Arnab Goswami's new channel on Subramanian Swamy's crosshairs

New Delhi, Jan 25: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has objected to the phrase 'Republic' as the name for the yet-to-be launched news channel by veteran TV journalist Arnab Goswami.

In a letter written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Swamy said the grant of license to the news channel to broadcast under the name of 'Republic' will be "contrary to law and a direct breach" of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

"It may be noticed that certain names and emblems are prohibited from being used under the act for professional and commercial purposes. As per the schedule, accompanying the statute, under item 6, there is express prohibition from using the phrase 'republic'," he said in the letter, which also posted on his Twitter account.

For info of PTs pic.twitter.com/L2YxhPOeRg — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 25, 2017

Official sources in the ministry told IANS that an under secretary-level officer was looking into the matter for further action.

Goswami, the former editor-in-chief of Times Now channel, announced in December in 2016 that his new venture would be called "Republic".

IANS