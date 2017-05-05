Arnab Goswami is back, Republic TV to be launched on Saturday

Firebrand journalist Arnab Goswami is all set to make a comeback on television screens. His much-anticipated media venture Republic TV will be launched on Saturday, May 6. The former Editor in Chief of Times Now took to Twitter to announce his comeback on television.

This is Arnab. I'm live on Republic TV from 10am on Super Saturday. I can't wait to speak directly to you again! Join me on #May6WithArnab — Republic (@republic) May 5, 2017

The channel has been creating waves even before its launch. The media venture has partnered with Microsoft, has celebrities like Anupam Kher on board to add strength to the team. The media venture has been on an overdrive of massive publicity campaigns with video promos, youtube links, billboard and social media presence.

The social media campaigns of the media venture have been pushing issues of 'nationalism'. A series of video promos also showed Arnab Goswami writing to his audience, politicians etc on issues debated across the country. The channel that was scheduled to be launched in January this year will finally be on air on Saturday.

Even as controversies around the channel's investors and its ideology continue to hover around, Republic TV will bring Arnab Goswami back to television screens starting Saturday.

OneIndia News