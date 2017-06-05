Army will take appropriate action if Pakistan abets infiltration: DGMO

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Director General Military Operation of Indian Army on Monday met his Pakistani counterpart to discuss current situation along Line of Control and highlight escalations by Pakistan Army.

Army will take appropriate action if Pakistan abets infiltration: DGMO

The DGMO conveyed commitment of maintaining peace and tranquility which is contingent to Pakistan Army's intentions and actions.

On the issue of civilians killing raised by Pakistan, the Indian DGMO conveyed that the Indian Army is a professional Army and will not harm civilians in any manner.

The DGMO also conveyed that if Pakistan Army continues to abet infiltrators and cause trance LoC firing, Indian Army will take apt actions.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

dgmo, army, pakistan, loc, infiltration

Other articles published on Jun 5, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...