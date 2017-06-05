Army will take appropriate action if Pakistan abets infiltration: DGMO

The Director General Military Operation of Indian Army on Monday met his Pakistani counterpart to discuss current situation along Line of Control and highlight escalations by Pakistan Army.

The DGMO conveyed commitment of maintaining peace and tranquility which is contingent to Pakistan Army's intentions and actions.

On the issue of civilians killing raised by Pakistan, the Indian DGMO conveyed that the Indian Army is a professional Army and will not harm civilians in any manner.

The DGMO also conveyed that if Pakistan Army continues to abet infiltrators and cause trance LoC firing, Indian Army will take apt actions.

Director General Military Operations #IndianArmy speaks to his counterpart at 1030 Hrs today.

