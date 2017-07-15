Army will continue to attack terrorists: Lt. Gen Sandhu

The Indian Army on Saturday said the operations against terrorists would continue amid the unfortunate attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims in which seven people were killed during an attack in Anantnag district in Kashmir.

Lt Gen JS Sandhu, GoC 15 Corps said, 'Amarnath yatra attack has been one reversal, but we will continue our operations and will continue targeting terrorists.'

The top Army official assured that the situation would remain under control and the Army continue to improve on its operations.

He further said that the Army is tracking Zahoor Ahmad Thokar who has deserted his unit with one AK-47 rifle and three magazines of ammunition from his camp in Gantmulla area of Baramulla. It is not yet confirmed whether the jawan has joined the militant ranks.

'There is no confirmation of Zahoor Ahmad Thokar (who had have left his unit) joining militant ranks, we are tracking him,' said JS Sandhu told media.

