Army successfully test-fires Brahmos land-attack missile

The Indian Army test fired Brahmos Block- III missile from Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday.

The land-to-land configuration of Brahmos missile was launched from a mobile autonomous launcher (MAL).

Army test fired Brahmos Block- III missile from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, yesterday.

The test firing of the block-III version of the missile demonstrated the weapon's unmatched lethality of hitting the centre of a designated target with "bull's eye" precision, a senior army officer said here.

He said the supersonic cruise missile successfully hit the land-based target with desired precision in a "top attack configuration", meeting all flight parameters in a copybook manner.

The test firing involved high level and complex manoeuvering by the missile, said the official.

PTI