Army seizes arms, ammunition from militant hideout in Assam

Diphu (Assam), May 7: Indian Army seized a cache of arms and ammunition from a militant hideout in Assam's Karbi Anglong district during an operation.

According to an official release on Sunday, the Red Horn Division of the Army launched an operation in East Karbi Anglong district late last night following an information.

"The timely and well executed operation resulted in recovery of three country made self-loaded rifles, five hand grenades, three SLR cartridges, one ammunition pouch and three combat dresses," it added.

The operation continued till early morning, the release added.

