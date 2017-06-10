Army operations in Kashmir: 13 militants killed in 96 hour

The Army on Saturday said its operations in Kashmir resulted in the deaths of 13 militants in last 96 hours.

''Around 13 armed intruders killed in different ops in last 96 hours. Operations on to thwart Pak attempts to upsurge terror in Kashmir,''the defence spokesman of the Northern Command said.

In the last 96 hours, 13 heavily armed intruders and terrorists have been successfully eliminated, he said.

The Army on Friday claimed to have killed five infiltrators on the Line of Control in North Kashmir's Uri sector. Two soldiers were injured in the operation that began three days ago. The infiltrators were intercepted by troopers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and Rashtriya Rifles near Gawalata in an area covered with dense vegetation, officials said.

Army officers have blamed Pakistan for trying to push infiltrators into the Valley from various sectors.

He said that armed intruder groups were getting active support, including cover fire, from Pakistan army posts at the LoC.

OneIndia News