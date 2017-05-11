Army officer Ummer Fayaz laid to rest amid stone pelting

The killing of Ummer Fayaz

Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, who hailed from Sursona village in Kulgam district, had gone to attend the wedding of the daughter of his maternal uncle at Batapura, about 74 kms from here, from where he was abducted bythe militants at around 10 pm last night. His bullet ridden body was recovered from the Herman Chowk in Shopian district - around 30 km from his village - on Wednesday morning.