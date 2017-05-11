Army officer Ummer Fayaz laid to rest amid stone pelting

Young Indian army officer Lt. Ummer Fayyaz who was abducted and killed by terrorists, was cremated with full military honours in Sursun, Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
When sister's wedding turned into funeral:
The mourners gathered inside a makeshift tent in the courtyard of Parry House in Sursanoo in Yaripora village of Kulgam district, 75 kilometres south of Srinagar, as the cries of wailing women resonated in the air.
The killing of Ummer Fayaz
Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, who hailed from Sursona village in Kulgam district, had gone to attend the wedding of the daughter of his maternal uncle at Batapura, about 74 kms from here, from where he was abducted bythe militants at around 10 pm last night. His bullet ridden body was recovered from the Herman Chowk in Shopian district - around 30 km from his village - on Wednesday morning.
Ummer Fayaz’ Mother, wailing near the body of her son:
Family members and relatives of the slain army officer Lt. Ummer Fayyaz mourn during his funeral at his native village Sudsona in Kulgam district on Wednesday. Fayyaz was kidnapped and killed by suspected militants in Shopian district where he was attending a marriage ceremony of some relative.
Draped in tricolour:
The bright boy of Sursanoo, Lt Ummer Fayaz, who was killed in Harmin village of the neighbouring Shopian district on Tuesday evening, had just been lowered in a grave, with full military honour.
All about Army officer Ummer Fayaz
Fayaz completed his schooling from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Aishmuqam, Anantnag in 2012. He graduated from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi in 2015. He then underwent training at the National Defence Academy near Pune and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun before being commissioned.
Photo credit: PTI