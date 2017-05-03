Army jawan shoots self in Rajouri along LoC

Jammu, May 3: An army jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Laam sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Hearing the gun shot, other jawans on duty rushed to the spot where the deceased was lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. However, cause of provocation could not be ascertained.

Police have registered a case and are investigating into the circumstances that led to the suicide of Lance Naik Vishal Lohar of 54 Rashtriya Rifles last evening.

The army has also ordered a court of inquiry (CoI) into episode. The 33-year-old jawan hailed from Karnataka.

PTI