Army is prepared for any situation: Sitharaman

Asserting that border related matters are being handled in a comprehensive way to ensure there is no harm to the nation, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Indian Army is prepared for any situation.

Speaking at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Sitharaman said, "We are handling border related matters in a comprehensive way ensuring there is no harm to the nation...Not walking on the path of war but at the same time I would like to add that our army is prepared for any situation."

The Defence Minister also said that she has been visiting camps of the air force and the navy since assuming the post. She said that even the Prime Minister has asked her to go to different camps and meet the officials.

Sitharaman, who earlier held the Commerce and Industries portfolio in the Narendra Modi-led government, on September 7 took charge as the country's new defence minister. She was welcomed by outgoing defence minister Arun Jaitley. Sitharaman was given charge of the ministry after the reshuffle on September 3 where she was elevated to cabinet rank.

Sitharaman is the country's first full-time woman defence minister.

OneIndia News

