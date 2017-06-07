Army has free hand in Valley, does not have to look towards Delhi: Rathore

The Indian Army does not have to look towards Delhi. It has a free hand to take decisions in Kashmir said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The people only see what the cameras show them. Cameras show only stone pelting. The reality is that the situation in Kashmir is totally under control, Rathore also said. He further told a newspaper that the Kashmir solution cannot be found by just snapping a finger.

His comments come in the backdrop of several persons criticising the Army. Some including the CPI (M) even questioned the brute force used by the Indian Army in Kashmir.

The Army has tasted success in the Valley off late. It managed to kill a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Sabzar Bhat. The Army has vowed to wipe out the 180 odd militants before the winter sets in, in December. The Army has declared an all time high-alert in the Valley. There are around 4,000 personnel of the Armed forces in the Valley.

OneIndia News