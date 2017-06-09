Army foils infiltration bid in Uri sector, 2 terrorists killed

At least two militants were killed by Indian Army while trying to infiltrate along the Line of Control on Friday in Uri sector, Kashmir.

Army has foiled back-to-back infiltration attempts by militants in the last two days. At least seven terrorists were killed in multiple attempts by Pakistan Army to infiltrate armed groups into Kashmir were foiled on Thursday in Nowgam, Kashmir. Also, one jawan was martyred in the gun battle against the militants.

Three AK rifles, ammunition, grenades, maps and matrix sheets seized from the encounter spot in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, this is could be the third successful anti-infiltration operation carried out by the security forces along the LoC in the last 48 hours, and the fourth in less than a fortnight.

OneIndia News