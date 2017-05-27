Srinagar, May 27: Successor of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani, Sabzar Bhat, is one of the six militants killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Tral on Saturday.

At least six militants were killed on Saturday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district as the Army foiled an infiltration bid, according to defence sources.

According to reports, stone-pelting have been reported in five places in Anantnag district after the killing of Sabzar Bhat.

Sabzar Bhat's death considered as a huge success for the Army.

A group of militants was challenged by the alert troops on the Indian side of the LoC in Rampur sector.

"The operation is ongoing in the area. The infiltration attempt has been foiled," the sources said.

Rampur sector is adjacent to the Uri sector where the Army on Friday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) and killed two intruders.

Details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)