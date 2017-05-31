Army chopper makes emergency landing near Jaipur-Agra Highway

An Indian Army helicopter made an emergency landing in an open field near the Jaipur-Agra Highway due to bad weather.

According to reports, three members who were onboard, including the pilots, are safe

The landing was made at around 12 noon at Dayarampura village. The incident happened when the helicopter was on its way to Jaipur when the weather suddenly changed forcing the pilot to land in the open field.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 14:10 [IST]
