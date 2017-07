Army's MI-35 helicopter crashed on Thursday in Balesar of Jodhpur district Rajasthan, reports said.

No details of casualties reported yet. More details are awaited on the missing Army chopper.

This is the second defense helicopter crash in the week. Early this week an IAF chopper went missing on Tuesday at 3.50 pm after it took off from Pilputu Helipad near Sagalee for the Naharlagun heliport. The wreckage of the helicopter and two mutilated bodies found today.

OneIndia News