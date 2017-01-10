Army chief, HM discuss security situation in J&K

New Delhi, Jan 10: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday called on Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the duo are understood to have discussed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Rawat has recently returned from his maiden visit to the state.

He reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the force there. The Army chief called on the Home Minister, a release issued by Home Ministry said.

They discussed the security situation in the state, official sources said. General Rawat took charge on December 31, succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag, who retired after 42 years of service.

PTI