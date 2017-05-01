Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Kashmir on two day visit

Srinagar, May 1: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat reached here on Monday and took stock of the security situation, on a day Pakistani troops beheaded two Indian soldiers after crossing the Line of Control in Poonch sector. Accompanied by the Northern Army Commander and the Srinagar-based Corps Commander, the army chief visited Panzgam garrison and was briefed on the terror attack which took place on April 27, an army official said.

J&K: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in the Valley on a two day visit, took stock of the enhanced security measures. pic.twitter.com/iW03ZWpvpq — ANI (@ANI_news) May 1, 2017

Gen Rawat "took stock of the enhanced security measures," he added. Three armymen, including a young officer, were killed and five other soldiers were injured in the attack by three terrorists, two of whom were eliminated in the incident.

The Army Chief was briefed by the Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu on the prevailing situation in Kashmir. Gen Rawat appreciated the synergy being shown among all security agencies and complimented the troops for undertaking operations with firmness and resolve, the official said.

The army chief also visited the Army Base Hospital in Badamibagh Cantonment where he enquired about the health of injured soldiers and wished them all a speedy recovery.

en Rawat impressed upon everyone to continue their positive engagement with the people and provide them assistance when required, the official added. The visit of the army chief came on day two Indian soldiers were beheaded by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

