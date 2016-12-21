Army Chief-designate Bipin Rawat meets Defence Minister

Army chief designate Lt. Gen. Bipin Rawat met Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday.

New Delhi, Dec 21: Lt. Gen. Bipin Rawat, who is set to be the next Army Chief, met Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday.

The meeting, which lasted for about 25 minutes, was described as a "courtesy call" by sources.

Rawat later also met outgoing Army Chief General Dalbir Singh.

Rawat was named as the new Army Chief on Saturday, superseding two more senior Lieutenant Generals -- Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi and Southern Army Commander Lt. Gen. P.M. Hariz.

Rawat would take over as the new Army Chief on December 31.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 17:54 [IST]
