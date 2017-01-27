Army chief Bipin Rawat launches Whatsapp no. for soldiers to post their grievances

New Delhi, Jan 27: Chief of Army staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday launched a Whatsapp helpline to receive grievances of army personnel. This comes after several soldiers posted their grievances on social media about the food that was being served to them and the conditions that they were put in.

The Whatsapp number where soldiers can post their complaints is +91 9643300008. The number will be shared with all soldiers.

The newly launched Whatsapp number will remain at Rawat's office.

Few weeks back videos by soldiers were widely circulated on social media wherein they lamented about the quality of food served to them and the conditions in which they were but in.

OneIndia News