Army busts drug racket at LoC: Man with heroin apprehended

The Indian Army has apprehended one person at the Line of Control after he was found in possession of heroin worth Rs 2 crore. Mohammad Kasim was found to be in possession of two packets of heroin and was apprehended from the Line of Control, in Bhimber Gali of Poonch District on the night of 29 May 2017.

Kasim, 23 years, a resident of Hamirpur village in Balakot block, Mendhar Tehsil of Poonch district had gone to the Line of Control to receive the consignment. He was pretending to be grazing cattle while he waited for the consignment. On seeing his suspicious movement, the alert Indian soldiers apprehended him.

This is a major development considering the push that Pakistan continues to make to smuggle drugs and fund terror along the border. The drug business led by Dawood Ibrahim and backed by the ISI has been the primary sponsor of terror. Estimates show that it is a Rs 30,000 crore industry.

Kasim meanwhile has been taken in for questioning. The forces are trying to find out if he had other accomplices. An FIR has been lodged with the Poonch police. Search operations are also underway.

OneIndia News