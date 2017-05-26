'Army abducts, rapes women', says CPM's Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, draws flak

Senior politician from Kerala Kodiyeri Balakrishnan landed himself in a controversy after accusing the Indian Army of abduction and rape. The CPM's Kerala unit Secretary claimed that if the Army is given extreme powers, it can do anything to anybody.

"When the Army is given extreme powers, the Army can do anything to anybody. Army will kidnap and rape women," Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is seen saying in a speech."If the army is brought into Kannur, there would be a clash between army and the people. If they see more than four people standing together, they can shoot them. Nobody has the right to question them. This is the state wherever the Army is," he added. Part of the speech where the leader accused the army of criminal offences was aired by television channels.

The leader's remarks drew ire from all quarters for insulting the army. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's comments come a day after im-charge Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said that Army officers were free to take decisions in 'War-like situations'. Jaitley's comments stemmed from the controversy around Major Leetul Gogoi for tying a civilian to an Army jeep to stop stone pelting in Kashmir.

