Armed robbers gang-rapes 4 women, kills man and loot money in UP

Noida, May 25: In a gruesome incident a family belonging to Jewar were attacked by a bunch of armed robbers allegedly gang-raped four women of a family, killed a male companion and looted Rs 14,000 when they were going to Bulandshahr in a car on Wednesday night.

The incident took place a family of eight, including four female members, two children accompanied by two men were travelling in a car when all of a sudden the armed robbers fired at one of the tyres of the car.

Later they held the family hostage and gang-raped four women. When of the male companion tried to stop the robbers they shot him dead. After sometimes they looted Rs 14, 000 from the family and evade the scene.

The incident happened at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Greater Noida region of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the family were on their way to Bulandshahr to treat one of the child.

The Uttar Pradesh police who reached the spot has launched an enquiry into the matter and sent the women to medical examination and the deceased to post-mortem.

It is not the first time that these type of incident took place. Last year, a Noida woman and her daughter were gang-raped in Dostpur village of Bulandshahr in Delhi-Kanpur highway. The incident took place near bypass when the family from Noida was travelling to Shahjahanpur on National Highway 91.

OneIndia News