Armed, dangerous: These are Kashmir's top 12 terrorists

The Valley is bustling with militants. The problem is immense and the Indian Army has vowed to flush them out. The security forces along with the Intelligence Bureau has identified several terrorists who continue to roam the Valley.
However according to the grading given based on the threat they pose, the security agencies have drawn out a list of 12 most wanted and dangerous terrorists in the Valley. Here are the top 12 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.
Osama
Wasim AH goes by the name Osama. A resident of Shopian he has been classified as a A++ terrorist. He belongs to the Hizbul Mujahideen.
Abu Dujana
This man has given the agencies the slip at least thrice in one year. He is part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.
Zakir Rashid Bhatt
He broke away from the Hizbul after he threatened to hang the Kashmir separatists. He is classified A++.
Junaid Matoo
A Lashkar militant he is part of the group since 2 years. He is an A category militant.
OneIndia News