Armed, dangerous: These are Kashmir's top 12 terrorists

The Valley is bustling with militants. The problem is immense and the Indian Army has vowed to flush them out. The security forces along with the Intelligence Bureau has identified several terrorists who continue to roam the Valley.

However according to the grading given based on the threat they pose, the security agencies have drawn out a list of 12 most wanted and dangerous terrorists in the Valley. Here are the top 12 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

Osama

Wasim AH goes by the name Osama. A resident of Shopian he has been classified as a A++ terrorist. He belongs to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Abu Dujana

This man has given the agencies the slip at least thrice in one year. He is part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Zakir Rashid Bhatt

He broke away from the Hizbul after he threatened to hang the Kashmir separatists. He is classified A++.

Junaid Matoo

A Lashkar militant he is part of the group since 2 years. He is an A category militant.

Showkat Tak

Also goes by the name Hufaiza, he has been classified as a A++ terrorist.

Yasin Ittoo

Classified under the A category, he is from the Hizbul.

Reyaz Naikoo

He is the new chief of the Hizbul in Kashmir. He is armed and dangerous, the IB says.

Abu Hamas

Category A++, this Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist is active since 2016.

Zeenat alias Alkama

A resident of Shopian he is part of the Lashkar.

Saddam Paddar

He is part of the Burhan Wani faction of the Hizbul. He is a resident of Shopian.

Bashir Wani

A Lashkar militant, he falls under A++ category

Altaf Dar

Also goes by the name Kachroo. He is part of the Hizbul.

