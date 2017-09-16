Arjan Singh was a distinguished air warrior: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday.

The PM took to Twitter to share his grief. He wrote, "India mourns the unfortunate demise of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. We remember his outstanding service to the nation.

"India will never forget the excellent leadership of Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh in 1965, when the IAF saw substantial action."

The Prime Minister highlighted Singh's discipline saying that when he visited him earlier in the day in the hospital, the 98-year-old veteran "tried to get up to salute even though I said no".

"My thoughts are with his family & those mourning the demise of a distinguished air warrior & fine human, Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh. RIP," he added.