Are you a part-time Finance Minister or part-time defence minister, Congress asks Jaitley

Former Ludhiana MP and senior Congressman Manish Tewari on Thursday said that Arun Jaitley should tell us if he is a part time Finance Minister or part time Defence Minister.

Briefing the media Congress spokesperson said that this is how seriously the Government takes Defence matters, on the other hand the economy is up the creek without a paddle.

Earlier today, Jaitley said the NDA government had restored the credibility of the economy. Jaitley said demonetisation helped in quashing the parallel economy in the country.

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 15:27 [IST]
