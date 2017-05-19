Are you interested? Rana Daggubati put out ad 'Wanted Bride for Baahubali'

By:
Well, we have seen them fighting against each other on screen. But off-screen Bhallal Deva is a good friend of Amarendra Baahubali.

Actors Prabhas Raju Uppalapati and Rana Duggabati during the trailer launch of film Bahubali 2
Rana Duggabati has surpassed director SS Rajamouli in creativity, Yes, you heard it right.

Back in 2016, Rana Daggubati had tweeted seeking bride for Baahubali. That reads 'Wanted Bride for Bahubali'. Rana asked the prospective bride to send their details to fictious sites: Bride@Baahubali.com, shivagami@mahishmati.com or AdminKattappa@mahishmati.com.

But, still Prabhas has not yet found his real life 'Devasena'.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (also spelt as Bahubali 2) has become the first Indian film to breach the Rs 1,500 crore mark in global box office collections.

Baahubali 2 has touched this stellar figure within 21 days of its theatrical release.

The film, the follow-up to Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, has outperformed previous top-spot holders, the Aamir Khan films PK and Dangal, on its way to the 1,500-crore landmark.

OneIndia News

