Are you a gau bhakt? Then check out the latest cow connect app, book on ‘cowism’

Mumbai, June 16: At a time when farmers are daily dying in dozens, either due to suicide or police firing, gau bhakts (devotees of cows) are leaving no stone unturned to express their love and respect towards the animal.

In order to spread the message of protection of cow--a theory right-wingers insist is a part and parcel of Hindu religion-- a group of cow-lovers is all set to launch a special cow connect app and a book strangely titled--Capitalism, Communism and Cowism--in Mumbai on June 18.

If you are wondering who is the brain behind such a 'cow'ish initiative, then hold your breath, he is none other than Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy.

Swamy, under the aegis of his right-wing group, Virat Hindustan Sangam, is hosting a special cow conference, "National Conference on Bos Indicus: The Glorious Indian Cow", in the glitzy Bombay Stock Exchange complex, where the app and the book will be launched.

By the way, the weird-sounding book has been written by Sahdeo Dasa.

If you are thinking the conference of the cow-premis is going to end here, then you are absolutely wrong. Since it is a conference, then our "dignitaries" must speak and in this cow congress everything will be revolved around cow and more cows.

Along with the keynote address by Swamy, others who are going to speak at the event are Kamal Thapa, Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal; Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home; Hrishikesh Mafatlal, Chairman of Arvind Mafatlal Group; and, Vivek Oberoi, Bollywood actor. See, isn't it a glorious guest list?

The participants are not just limited to these four-five big names alone. According to the organisers, the cow conference will also host 750 intellectuals. We are sure the Bombay Stock Exchange complex will reverberate in cow 'gyaan' on the day.

Farmers, breeders, gau-palaks (cow herders) and researchers will be felicitated during the event. The speakers will make best use of audio-visual presentations during their discussions on subjects like 'cow and economics'; 'cow and agriculture and environment'; 'cow and spirituality'; and, 'cow and health', to name a few.

However, this cow gyaan is not free of cost. Interested persons have to pay a sum of Rs 1,000 to attend the conference. The proceeds from the event will go to Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust, which provides charitable healthcare in Mumbai.

The organisers have come up with a four-page invitation card for the conference where you can get to learn several facts about cow and quotes from Presidents to Jesus Christ about preserving the sacred animal.

To promote the programme, the VHS has also made an animated video, which highlights the benefits of protecting and revering the Bos Indicus, or India's indigenous cow breed.

The 'teaser' begins with flashing text: "Cow is divine blessings... Over 98% of agriculture in India depends on cows... Dung of one cow is enough to fertilize five acre land... Cow milk and ghee helps develop the brain of children."

The grand show is coming at a time when the right-wing groups are pressing the ruling BJP to make cow the national animal of India. Moreover, do we need to say anything about cow vigilantism? These days, angry mobs are killing people on mere suspicion of eating beef or smuggling cow.

Talking about beef ban, the recent rulings on cow sale and slaughter by the ministry of environment has left the beef-eating population of India, especially in Kerala and Northeast India, mighty upset.

Looking at all these developments, we are sure cow politics will heat up further in the coming days.

