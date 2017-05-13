Are we a nation of inhumans ? Biker engulfed by fire dies, onlookers shoot video

In an incident which puts humanity to shame, people shot video of a young man burning alive instead of rescuing him on Friday night in Beed district, Maharashtra.

According to reports, a young biker collided with another bike from opposite direction on the National Highway in Beed. The bike immediately caught on fire. Not a single person came forward to help the boy engulfed by fire. Instead, they clicked pictures and shot video of the boy. The incident once gain proved that India is a nation of onlookers.

It may be recalled that in a similar incident of public apathy, an 18-year-old boy succumbed to injuries following a road accident as onlookers clicked pictures of the bleeding victim in Karnataka. In the incident caught on camera, the boy lay bleeding with an agonising pain for about 25 minutes before he was rushed to a hospital nearby by.

Anwar Ali was cycling to the market when he was hit and run over by a state transport bus going to Hubballi from Hosapete. Ali's brother Riaz said ".. no one came to his help, they were making video and clicking pictures.If someone had cared, my brother could have been saved.More then 15 to 20 minutes were wasted there."

