Arab crisis: Flying to Qatar from India to be costlier, longer

Flights to Qatar from India will be costlier. There would be no disruption of flight services between India and Qatar or vice-versa, but the travel time will be longer. Saudi Arabia, Baharain among other countries on Monday cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar accusing the country of supporting terrorism.

The flights between India and Qatar would have a longer journey to make after Saudi and Bahrain closed their airspace for flights from Qatar.

The UAE has told Indian carriers that their aircraft overflying or crossing its airspace on India-Doha route must take its permission before doing so.

The great Qatar Airways migration over Iranian airspace, as GCC states impose a total blockade of Qatar pic.twitter.com/v7Lc0u6Yyj — Sam Tamiz (@samtamiz) June 5, 2017

Flights from places other than north India like Mumbai and the south will have to take a much longer route: fly north over the Arabian Sea, enter Iran and then fly straight over the Persian Gulf to Doha. If UAE denies permission, then the same would have to be taken on return.

Jet Airways, AI Express and IndiGo and and Qatar Airways fly between India and Doha. Those QA flights flying from Delhi to Qatar will not be affected as they will fly over Pakistan and then enter Iran. The rest of the flights will be affected.

With UAE banning Qatari-registered planes from its airspace, flights between the West and Doha may have to take a longer route via Iran.

These factors would result in longer flying time which automatically would mean that the flying cost too would go up. There would be more fueling and this would lead to the cost shooting up.

Indian carriers also face another problem as Bahrain is the alternative airport for their aircraft headed to Doha. If for some reason an aircraft has to divert then it will not be able to fly directly to Qatar from Baharain.

Jet Airways has five daily flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Air India Express has a daily flight between Doha and Calicut; four times a week from Mumbai and thrice weekly from Mangalore. IndiGo has a daily flight from Delhi and Mumbai and plans to start from Kozhikode in July. QA lists 13 Indian cities as destinations, including all the metros.

