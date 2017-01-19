Appreciate cultural significance but matter sub-judice, PM Modi tells OPS

Even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Jallikattu issue on Thursday, the Centre is unlikely to promulgate an ordinance in the event of the issue pending before the Supreme Court.

After the meeting, the prime minister said the issue of Jallikattu was discussed. While appreciating the significance of the bull-taming festival, the PM observed that the matter is sub-judice as it is seized off by the Supreme Court.

Amidst protests in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu over the ban on the bull taming sport, Paneerselvam dashed off to New Delhi to urge Modi to promulgate an ordinance allowing the sport to be played. The PM has assured to look into the issue.

Sources in the government however say while they understand the sentiments of the people ODFof the Tamil Nadu, they are unlikely to take any decision as of now. The matter is seized off before the SC. In this event it would amount to interference if an ordinance is promulgated, an officer in the know of things said.

The official also added that it was a notification of the centre that was challenged in the Supreme Court. The SC had stayed the notification and after hearing arguments at length had reserved orders. The SC has not given any indication as to when it would deliver the verdict.

SC shoots down petition

The Supreme Court has shot down another petition that sought its intervention in the matter in the wake of the ongoing protests at Chennai. The court said that it will not interfere in the matter and directed the petitioner to approach the concerned or appropriate court. The bench directed the petitioner to take the matter to the Madras high court instead.

The petitioner sought before the court its urgent intervention in the matter. The petitioner told the court that a decision would need to be taken as the protesters are swelling at the Marina Beach in Chennai and it is becoming a public movement.

The court however refused to take up the matter stating that it should be taken up by the Madras high court instead. A matter pertaining to Jallikattu is also pending in the Supreme Court. In fact while staying a notification issued by the Union government, the court reserved orders on the matter after hearing arguments at length.

One India News