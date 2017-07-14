Apply for math teachers post with PMO: Rahul's jibe at RBI

The Congress took a jibe at the Reserve Bank of India which had said that it was still counting the demonetised Rs 500 and 1,000 notes.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Government of India (is) looking for a Math tutor. Please apply to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) ASAP (as soon as possible)."

The RBI chief, Urjit Patel had told a parliamentary panel that the counting process of demonetised currency notes hasn't been completed yet as the bank is still waiting to receive cash from certain cooperatives and Nepal based banks.

Former finance minister, P Chidambaram had also questioned the delay in purchasing note counting machines. He asked why the RBI had not sourced this earlier. He further asked if the RBI was not aware that the machines could be leased. He tweeted, "RBI buying note counting machines 8 months after demonetisation! Has RBI not heard of leasing."

OneIndia News