Applications invited from Sikh pilgrims for visiting Pakistan

SHIMLA: A spokesperson of the state government disclosed here today that Govt. of India has allotted a quota of 15 bonafide Sikh/Sehajdhari pilgrims of Himachal Pradesh for visiting Gurdwaras in Pakistan on the occasion of birth day of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji from 2-11 November, 2017.

The interested Sikh pilgrims can submit their applications on plain paper indicating complete name, date and place of birth, address, profession, copy of passport number with its date and place of issue, date of last visit to Pakistan. The applications must be sent to Geeta Sharma, Section Officer(Home-C) Room No.104, Yojna Bhawan, Armsdale building, HP Secretariat, Shimla-2.

He said that last date for receiving applications has been fixed for 22 September,2017. In case of any inquiry, they can contact on phone number 0177-2880527 and mobile number 94183-81622.

OneIndia News