Appeasement, dangerous mix of religion and politics leave Bengal communalised

Kolkata, Dec 27: The recent incident which took place at the Howrah's Dhulagarh area last week where communal clashes broke out is yet another signs that the state of West Bengal is seeing a rise in the number of communal incidents.

Several persons from the majority community have complained of minority appeasement in the state. Referring to the incident at Dhulagarh, many have asked why would people be carrying sticks and choppers when the birthday of Prophet Mohammad was being celebrated.

"Our homes were attacked and by the time the police reached the village, the damage was already done," a member of the majority community alleged. Another incident in October also points towards the rise in communal tension in the state.

Communal riots broke out at 12 places across the state during the Durga Puja immersions and Muharrram Tazia processions. The riots were once again blamed on the administration with many accusing the government of banning immersion procession on the ground that it would coincide with Muharram processions.

What the Calcutta high court said: The court also went on to add that the state government has been irresponsibly brazen in its conduct of being partial to one community, thereby infringing on the fundamental rights of the people worshipping Ma Durga. Do not mix politics with religion it will be dangerous the court had also warned.

Agencies have a tough time:

Officials in the Intelligence Bureau as well as other central agencies have complained that it is hard to work in West Bengal. When we busted the Burdhwan module in October 2014, we realised what an easy time the operatives of the Jammat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh was having.

The police looked the other way due to political pressure, the IB officer said. An NIA official who was also part of the Burdhwan probe said that the help from the local police was hard to get. There was an immense amount of work that we had to do to get the case cracking. Moreover it is not very safe working in such an environment, the officer also noted.

West Bengal has become a safe haven for criminals. Members of the Jamaat-e-Islami accused of killing seculars in Bangladesh have taken shelter in West Bengal. The IB officer also added that terror operatives from Bangladesh have used Bengal as a launch pad to stage attacks.

OneIndia News