AP SSC Supplementary Results 2017 likely today, how to check

The AP SSC Supplementary Results 2017 are likely to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website. The results would be declared by the Board of School Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), Hyderabad.

The compartment exam results will give a breather to the students who had failed in the regular exams of the AP Board. The results can be checked at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2017, how to check?

  • Visit bse.ap.gov.in
  • Look for Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Results 2017 Results on the Left Hand Side of the homepage in quick links
  • Enter roll number
  • Submit
  • View result
  • Download
  • Take a printout

