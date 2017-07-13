AP SSC Supplementary Results 2017 declared, how to check

The AP SSC Supplementary Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website. The results have been declared by the Board of School Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), Hyderabad.

The compartment exam results will give a breather to the students who had failed in the regular exams of the AP Board. The results can be checked at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2017, how to check?

Visit bse.ap.gov.in

Look for Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Results 2017 Results on the Left Hand Side of the homepage in quick links

Enter roll number

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News