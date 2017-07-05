AP minister says beer is healthy: Opposition asks if it would sold in medical stores now

This minister from Andhra Pradesh wants to promote beer aggressively as he considers itself to be a health drink. Andhra Pradesh prohibition and excise minister Kothapalli Samuel Jawahar while discussing the state's new excise policy said on a television channel that the government will take steps to promote beer because it is a healthy beverage.

While terming beer as a health drink, he said that the consumption of hard liquor must be curbed. When the anchor of the show asked about how the government would showcase beer as a health drink, the minister said, " I will prove that beer is healthy."

The statement was received with utmost condemnation from the opposition which sought to know if beer would now be sold in medical stores considering it has the health tag.

The minister however clarified saying that his statement was blown out of proportion. This was a reaction to a question on promoting liquor as part of the state's new excise policy.

The government does not encourage liquor consumption, but tries and controls it. It is not possible to prevent people from drinking and hence I said that it would be better to encourage consumption of beer when compared to hard liquor as it is a healthier option, the minister also said.

OneIndia News