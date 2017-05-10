AP minister P Narayan's son Nishith Narayana killed in road mishap

Hyderabad, May 9: Andhra Pradesh minister P Narayana's son Nishith Narayana and his friend Raja Ravi Varma died in fatal road accident in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the car in which the duo were traveling rammed into a metro pillar near road no 36 in Jubilee Hills. Both of them were on their way back to home after attending a function at around 3: 30 am in a Benz car with plate number as TS07FK7117. Reports said that the car lost control due to over speed and crashed into the pillar.

The police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the duo to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared brought them dead.

Nishith Narayana was one of the directors of Narayana education group. The deceased were 25 years of age.

P Narayana, who is in London said to have returned after being informed about the incident.

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers and MLAs expressed grief over the incident. It is believed that most of the Telugu Desam Party members have left to Hyderabad to console the family.

Nishith was born on July 4, 1994, and is survived by parents and two sisters. Reports said that the body will be shifted to Nellore after the post-mortem and the last rites will be performed on Thursday.

Main opposition, YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the demise of Nishith and his friend Raja Ravi. He had expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

OneIndia News