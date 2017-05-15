AP ICET, AP ECET 2017 results to be declared today

The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati and JNT University , Anantapur will release AP ICET and AP ECET 2017 results today, May 15. The results will be out by afternoon today according to the notifications posted in the official websites hosted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE)

The results will be available on the official websites, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET and AP ICET, sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/.

AP ECET 2017 Results

"APECET 2017 Results will be announced today in the afternoon. Final Keys and Response Sheets evaluated with Final Keys will be made available in the website today after the declaration of the results. The results will be available in the official website of AP ICET, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/.

AP ICET 2017 Results

The APICET 2017 Results will be announced today in the afternoon. Final Keys and Response Sheets evaluated with Final Keys will be made available in the website today after the declaration of the results. The results will be available in the official website of AP ICET, sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/.

