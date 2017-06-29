AP EAMCET 2017 provisional seat allotment declared, how to check

The AP EAMCET 2017 provisional seat allotment has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for and cleared the exam can check their results on the official website.

The combined engineering and agriculture examination was held from April 24, 2017 to April 27, 2017 in two slots from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and the agriculture entrance on April 28. The results for the exam were declared on May 6, 2017. The candidates can check the results at apeamcet.nic.in.

Candidates have to report through self-reporting system and report at the allotted college also with allotment order. If the candidate fails to, then the seat would be forfeited and the candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats. The candidates allotted a seat as per AP EAMCET seat allotment 2017 are required to report to the allotted college on or before June 29, 2017.

How to check AP EAMCET 2017 provisional seat allotment:

Go to apeamcet.nic.in

Click on "College-wise Allotment Details"

Enter your preferred college name and branch

Click on Show Allotment

Scroll down the list to check name, rank and hall ticket number

Download

Take a printout

