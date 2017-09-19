AP e-Pass Scholarships Fresh and Renewal available online, eligibility, documents

AP e-Pass Scholarships Fresh and Renewal Online has opened. It is available on the official website.

The AP government is has provided for electronic payments and application system of scholarships.

The website is providing scholarships for SC, ST and BC students also, AP Epass online application is for students who are studying in AP Government schools private schools. Students who belong to BC, SC, ST they can apply for scholarships academic year 2017 and 18. Details are available at epass.apcfss.in.

Who is eligible for Pre Matric Scholarships:

Students who belong to SC, ST category From classes 5th, 6h, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th classes.

What are the documents required:



Ration card

Caste certificate

Student&Parent Joint Bank account

Income certificate

Aadhar card number.

Bonafide certificate issued by HM

Required documents for renewal enclosed for AP e-Pass Scholarships application:

The latest passport size photo

Bank book

Original income certificate

Last 7 years Study certificate.

Aadhar card number of cell for parents

SSC hall ticket number and year of passing dimensional month and board

Bank account book from Nationalised banks

Nativity certificate

The student belongs to the intermediate course then complete their admission by the board of intermediate.

