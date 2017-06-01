AP cattle to get Aadhaar like numbers starting today

Starting June 1 the Andhra Pradesh government will embark on a project of issuing Aadhaar like unique numbers to cattle. The process of linking the Aadhaar number of the farmer or the owner of the cattle at the local veterinary hospital in Amaravati in Guntur district of the state will be launched in the presence of state agriculture minister S.Chandramohan Reddy.

The unique ID will help the farmer to take his cattle for treatment at the local veterinary hospital. It would further help authorities track the movement of cattle.

The other state which has already commenced a similar exercise is Jharkhand. Each one of the bovines was tagged with its UID number that explains its sex, age, breed and other details.

Andhra Pradesh has around 10.6 million cattle which have a considerable number of milch cattle like the Punganur breed and drought breed like Ongole. The state hopes to protect these rare breeds with the help of tagging them and maintaining a central data bank.

Cow slaughter is banned in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977 prohibits the slaughter of cows includes heifer, or a calf, whether male or female of a cow.

OneIndia News