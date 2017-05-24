Anurag Tiwari Murder case: Death was not accidental, says forensic report

In a major development, a forensic expert on Wednesday claimed that Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's death was not accidental.

According to a report, Forensic Expert Dr. Dinesh Rao, said injuries on the body of Anurag Tiwari indicated that the death was not accidental, but clearly a result of an assault. The postmortem report accessed by the channel confirms the brutal assault on Aunrag Tiwari. Cousin brother of Anurag, Rahul Pandey, iterated that Anurag was murdered. There was no clarity in what the police was saying, he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh told that SIT has been formed to investigate the matter with transparency.

Anurag Tiwari was found dead in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. A 2007 batch officer was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich and has discharged duties as the Deputy Commissioner of Bidar in Karnataka. The 35-year-old officer's body was found in Hazratganj in Uttar Pradesh. His identity was established following credentials recovered from his belongings. Officials said that Tiwari's body was found near a guest house. Tiwari's body was found with injuries to the chin, suspected to have been caused when he collapsed near the guest house.

OneIndia News