Anupam Kher to participate in campaign aimed at Narmada conservation

Bhopal, Jan 10: Noted film actor Anupam Kher would participate in 'Namami Devi Narmade - Sewa Yatra,' a five month long campaign to create awareness about the conservation of river Narmada.

"Kher has given the consent to participate in 'Namami Devi Narmade - Sewa Yatra,' which will continue till May 11," said an officer with the public relations department of MP government on Tuesday. He said that while giving consent, Kher has termed the campaign as goal-oriented and unique.

However, the state government has not informed about the date of Kher's visit. 'Namami Devi Narmade - Sewa Yatra' started from December 11 last year. The officer informed that this 144-day long Yatra would continue till May 11 this year and pass through 1100 towns across the state.

This 'Yatra' would cover 3350-km across 16 districts of the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched this campaign from Amarkantak, source of river Narmada.

