Anti-Romeo squad proves farce as UP cop molests 2 girls, camera captures horror

Lucknow, June 5: What happens when protector turns predator? We lose hope for sure.

An unsavoury episode of a policeman, who is supposed to protect women/girls, ended up molesting two minor girls inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh. The episode came to light as the entire horror was captured on a camera and the video went viral.

The victims actually went to the police station in Mainpuri, around 220-km from the state capital in Lucknow, to report a case of harassment against them. Unfortunately, instead of getting justice, the minors, who are also siblings, were further molested by the constable manning the station.

The video show the policeman lying in a cot and inappropriately touching the girls. The incident took place on May 25. Finally, the accused cop was suspended and arrested on Sunday, thanks to the viral video.

The incident has come to light at a time when the UP government formed the controversial anti-Romeo squad--manned by policemen--to protect women from eve-teasers and molesters.

The formation of the anti-Romeo squad was a poll promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Immediately after winning power in the state, the BJP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed several anti-Romeo squads in various cities and towns of UP in March. The squads courted a lot of controversy for harassing men/boys for merely speaking to women/girls.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told reporters that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. A case has been filed under the POSCO Act against the accused constable. The act applies in cases of sexual abuse of children.

However, Constable Ishwari Prasad denied that he had molested the women. "I asked them to go home and touched the hand of one of the women. I did not tease them," the accused man was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The state in recent times reported several cases of molestation against women.

In fact, a shocking video showed 14 men molesting two women on a road recently. The incident took place in Rampur, around 300-km from Lucknow. The worst part is that the men not only molested the women but filmed the horrific incident on their cellphones and posted the video on social media.

OneIndia News