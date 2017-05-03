Anti-Pakistan protests rock India: Nation wants justice for martyred jawans

As India mourned the death of two brave soldiers, who were martyred at the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani attackers, several anti-Pakistan protests were staged across the country on Tuesday.

The two soldiers killed on Monday were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of the Border Security Force.

While the Centre vowed to give a befitting reply to the dastardly act of the Pakistani forces, Indians in various corners of the country were seen coming out on the streets and shouting anti-Pakistani slogans. The protesters demanded justice for the martyred soldiers.

Here we bring you a glimpse of the protest marches from every nook and corner of the country...

Pakistan hai hai… Bajrang Dal activists shout slogans and burn an effigy of Pakistan during a protest against the killing of two Indian soldiers and mutilation of their bodies by the Pakistan army in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Picture credit: PTI We want justice Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of army soldiers by the Pakistan Army in Shimla on Tuesday. Picture credit: PTI Pakistan murbabad Bajrang Dal activists shout slogans and burn a Pakistani flag during a protest against Pakistan's attack on armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir in Guwahati Assam on Tuesday. Picture credit: PTI Declare Pakistan a terror state Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party activists shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against Pakistan's ceasefire violation at LoC near Poonch district in Jammu on Tuesday. Picture credit: PTI Nawaz Sharif, hai hai Hindu Yuva Vahini activists shout slogans and burn an effigy of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a protest against the killing of two Indian Soldiers and mutilation of their bodies at the Line of Control in Allahabad on Tuesday. Picture credit: PTI End the killings of our soldiers Shiv Sena activists burn Pakistan's flag and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's photos during a protest against killing of two Indian soldiers and mutilation of their bodies in Jammu on Tuesday. Picture credit: PTI

OneIndia News