Anti-Naxal squad seizes arms, ammunition in J'khand

Ranchi, May 4: Security forces on Tuesday recovered a cache of over a dozen arms and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition as part of an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district.

Officials said a joint operation was launched by the CRPF and state police in the district after which a 7.62 mm light machine gun, a semi-automatic US made the rifle, an AK 47, a self-loading rifle, three INSAS rifles, six other guns and some communication gadgets were seized from a hideout.

Over 3,000 bullets of different caliber and magazine pouches were also seized by the team, they said. The operation is being conducted by the 158th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and district police and it is still on, they added.

It is to remind that in April at least 25 CRPF personnel were killed in the worst Naxal attack in Sukma of Chhattisgarh and three CRPF jawans were injured in the attack in the Daltonganjarea of Jharkhand.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, in May, had chaired a series of high-level meetings over the Naxal attacks after Sukma tragedy. He had directed the officials to work on the safety of CRPF jawans and also ordered an inquiry into the Sukma incident.

