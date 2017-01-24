Anti-India posters at Jallikattu protest venue under IB lens

Chennai, Jan 24: The Ministry for Home Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in Chennai after the Jallikattu protests turned violent. The Intelligence Bureau which is also monitoring the situation has reported that there were several anti India posters that had come up at Marina Beach which had become the epicenter of the protests.

There were some elements who mingled with the crowd at Marina Beach and ensured that the protests turned violent, an Intelligence Bureau official informed. The IB is still ascertaining how a peaceful protest turned violent.

The Tamil Nadu police is also probing how those anti-India posters were put up at the venue. A senior official said that these posters were not put up by the protesters. In fact the protesters did not even have an idea that violence would break out.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has sought a report from the state about the violence and is await a report from the state. A home ministry official informed that if required and requested from by the state government, the union government would send a team of the Central Armed Police Force to Chennai.

OneIndia News