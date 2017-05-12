Uphaar tragedy: Ansals to face trial for evidence tampering

New Delhi, May 12: The Delhi High Court on Friday said Sushil and Gopal Ansal, the owners of Uphaar theatre, and two others have to face trial for tampering of evidence in the Uphaar cinema fire case.

Justice Siddharth Mridul dismissed the pleas of the Ansal brothers and two other accused, Dharamveer Malhotra and Anoop Singh, against framing of charges by the trial court.

Upholding the trial court's order for framing of charges against the Ansals and the two, Justice Mridul said there is adequate material before the trial court which justifies framing of charges against them.

At least 59 people died after a fire in the basement of Uphaar cinema hall engulfed the theatre on June 13, 1997 during the screening of the film 'Border'.

The victims of the tragedy and the families of the deceased later formed The Association of Victims of Uphaar Fire Tragedy' (AVUT), which filed the landmark Civil compensation case.

In its final order Supreme Court on 25 August, 2015 modified its earlier order and ordered real estate barons Ansal brothers will undergo a two-year rigorous jail term in the Uphaar fire case if they fail to pay Rs.30 crore each within three months. The SC reviewed this order again on 09 Feb, 2017 and sentenced Gopal Ansal to one-year jail in the case, the other accused Sushil Ansal was spared considering old age.

