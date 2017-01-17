Another wall collapses in Bengaluru mall

Less than 24 hours of a wall collapse in a mall in Bengaluru, reports of another part of the rear wall coming down have emerged. The occupancy certificate of the mall was cancelled immediately after a part of the rear wall came crashing down on Monday. The incident left the staff of the mall injured and led to utter chaos. Another part of the same wall is said to have developed major cracks and came crashing down overnight, according to officials at the site.

Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike who visited the mall on Monday evening after the collapse claimed that structural errors along with water seepage from the AC ducts may have weakened the wall leading to it collapsing. It is to be noted that the building is less than 9-years-old. The BBMP commissioner has already ordered an inquiry into the matter.

[Also Read: 4 injured as Bengaluru mall's wall caves in]

Mantri developers, however, countered allegations of structural errors and stated that the building was given a clean chit by experts. "We had an independent and reputable structural consultant come down to the mall and he gave us a clean chit with regard to the structure. However, as a precaution, we will do a thorough investigation for the future safety of our patrons. Fortunately, there were no major incidents," said Aditya Sikri, CEO, Retail & Commercial, Mantri Developers.

OneIndia News